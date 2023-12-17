Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

