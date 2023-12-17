Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

