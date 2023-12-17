Microvast’s (MVST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Microvast Stock Performance

Microvast stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $379.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Microvast had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.11 million. Research analysts expect that Microvast will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Microvast

In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 1,000,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microvast by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

