Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 217 ($2.72) to GBX 290 ($3.64) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 256.25 ($3.22).

MAB opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.52. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 128.10 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 250.40 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24,640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.18.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($47,748.09). Insiders own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

