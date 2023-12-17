Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 217 ($2.72) to GBX 290 ($3.64) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 256.25 ($3.22).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 2.7 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($47,748.09). Insiders own 57.51% of the company’s stock.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.