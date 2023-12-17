Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Sells 16,049 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($47,748.09).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Phil Urban purchased 66 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £137.28 ($172.33).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 2.7 %

MAB opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.10 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250.40 ($3.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.72) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.25 ($3.22).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

