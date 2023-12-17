Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley bought 150 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($188.30).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 142 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($188.95).
- On Friday, October 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 147 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($188.22).
Mitie Group Trading Down 0.3 %
LON MTO opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.25) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.38).
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Mitie Group
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.