Mizuho Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $77.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.79.

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

INCY opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

