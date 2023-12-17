MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

MoneyLion Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $521.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.51.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

