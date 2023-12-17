Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

