Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Sells $62,989.14 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $62,989.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $8.29 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a P/E ratio of -165.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.30. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

