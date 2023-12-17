Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 265 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $290.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.