National Bank Financial Comments on Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT stock opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The firm has a market cap of C$758.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.