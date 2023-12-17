National Bank Financial Comments on Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million.
Bird Construction Price Performance
BDT stock opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The firm has a market cap of C$758.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17.
Bird Construction Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
