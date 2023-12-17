National Bank Financial Comments on Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.30 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.86.

SJ opened at C$72.78 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$46.02 and a 1-year high of C$85.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

