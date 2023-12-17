National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($2.18). The firm had revenue of C$56.45 million during the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.