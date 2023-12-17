National Bank Financial Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

