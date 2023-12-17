National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $77,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GILD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.