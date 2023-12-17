National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 476,726.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,985 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $71,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,321,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,472,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $194.44 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.55 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $21.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

