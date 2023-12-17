Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Nel ASA

NLLSF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

