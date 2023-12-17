Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NEPT stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 624,387 shares of company stock worth $523,861 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

