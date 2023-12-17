Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Shares of NFLX opened at $472.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

