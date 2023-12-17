Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $1,675,177.50 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.22 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

