Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

