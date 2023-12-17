Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.56.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

