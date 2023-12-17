New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.59.

New Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $985.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

