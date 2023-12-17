NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

