NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $127.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

