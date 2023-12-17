Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,007 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

