Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $8.49 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,382 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

