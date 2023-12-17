Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $251.96 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $257.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day moving average is $234.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Nordson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.