Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $450.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $495.25.

NOC opened at $461.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.76 and a 200-day moving average of $452.88. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $3,023,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $59,403,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

