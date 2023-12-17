NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,516 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.42 and a 200-day moving average of $446.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

