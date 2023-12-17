Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

