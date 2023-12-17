OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

OCX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

