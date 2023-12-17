Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $910.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $359,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,329,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,298.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Open Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

