OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

About OpGen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.