OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of OPGN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
