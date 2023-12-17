Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 3.1 %

OGEN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.