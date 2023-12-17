ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 241,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

