Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.87.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

