Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OMI opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $96,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,936.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 over the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

