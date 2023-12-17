Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PACB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of PACB opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,101 shares of company stock worth $1,342,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 549,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 241,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

