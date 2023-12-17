Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

VZ stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

