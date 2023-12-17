Pacifica Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.60. The company has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

