Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $61,040.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,780,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Palomar by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Palomar by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Palomar by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 50,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Palomar by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

