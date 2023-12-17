Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA opened at $73.74 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

