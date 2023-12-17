Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.90.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Papa John’s International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of PZZA opened at $73.74 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.
Papa John’s International Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Papa John’s International
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.