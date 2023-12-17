Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 252 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $271.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

