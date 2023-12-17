Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 235 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

