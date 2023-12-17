Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.32.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.4397706 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.