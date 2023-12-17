Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $126.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.40.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

