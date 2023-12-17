Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). 150,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,061,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.90 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

