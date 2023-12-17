PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

